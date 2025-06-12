Sports Registrar allocated Ksh 2.3bn For Establishment of Digitalization System in 2025/26 Financial Year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The Registrar of Sports department is a huge beneficiary of Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi’s 2025/26 Financial Year Budget read Thursday afternoon in the National Assembly.

Mbadi proposed an allocation of Ksh 2.3 billion for an establishment of an automation and digitization system for the Registrar of Sports.

This development will enable federations comply with the Sports Act 2013 and ease compliance of their registrations with the Registrar of Sports.

The Kenya Academy of Sports has been allocated Ksh 245 million to facilitate the construction of academies across the country where ground breaking has already been done.

The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), who were lamenting on slash of funds have soothing to smile about after CS Mbadi proposed an allocation of Ksh 241 million while Sports Kenya, who man stadia in the country has been handed Ksh 402 million.

The Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund took the lion’s share following an allocation of 13.5 billion, although it reduced from last year’s Ksh16.5 billion.

