Momanyi Crowned Tusker FC Player of the Month for March

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Tusker FC Captain Charles Momanyi has been named Tusker FC Player of the Month for March 2025 following an outstanding series of performances in the past month, walking home with a shopping voucher worth Ksh 50,000 and a personalized trophy.

The award, which is determined by votes from fellow players, recognizes the most consistent and impactful player for Tusker FC over a given period.

Momanyi becomes the third recipient of the award after Ryan Ogam, who was the first to receive the award, and then midfielder Chrispine Erambo, who was awarded for an exemplary display last month.

The defender emerged the winner after receiving the highest number of votes (20) from a total of 41 cast, edging out fellow nominees in defenders Alex Onchwari and George Kaddu, goalkeeper Brian Opondo, and youth team graduate David Polepole.

The selection process, overseen by the Tusker FC Technical bench led by the Head Coach and the analysis team identified the best performers in each game for the past seven matches, five in the league and two in the FKF Cup, using a tailored point system before the entire squad, the technical bench, and the analysis team voted to determine the winner. Tusker FC Captain Charles Momanyi poses with fellow defenders as well as goalkeepers after being crowned the Player of The Month for March

In the five league matches, Momanyi helped the Brewers keep three clean sheets in the barren draws against Kenya Police, Gor Mahia, and Bandari FC.

He played a role in seeing Tusker secure a 1-1 draw against Shabana as well as in the 2-1 win against Posta Rangers.

In the FKF Cup, he was instrumental as the Charles Okere charges beat Gucha Youth 2-1 in the Round of 64 before bowing out in post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw with Nairobi United in the Round of 32.

Expressing his gratitude after receiving the award, Momanyi dedicated his win to his teammates, acknowledging their role in his success and vowed to continue working hard to help the team win the league title this season.

“I am truly honored to receive this award. Being recognized by my teammates and coaches means a lot to me because they see the hard work we put in every day,” Momanyi said.

“At Tusker, we believe in pushing ourselves to the highest standards, and I couldn’t have achieved this without the support of my teammates, the technical staff, and the management. This award is not just for me—it is for the entire team, the Tusker FC family,” added Momanyi.

“We are all working towards one goal, and I will continue giving my best to ensure we achieve success this season. I look forward to lifting the trophy at the end of the season.”

Tusker Sports Brand Manager Keza Mpyisi expressed the brand’s continued commitment to celebrating excellence within the club and encouraging players to strive for the highest standards of performance.

“At Tusker, we celebrate excellence, resilience, and teamwork, and Charles Momanyi embodies all these qualities. His leadership on and off the pitch has been instrumental in the team’s performance, and it is fantastic to see his efforts being recognized. We are proud to be part of this journey, and we will continue supporting the team in their pursuit of greatness,” she said. Tusker FC Captain Charles Momanyi poses withhis teammates after being crowned the Player of The Month for March

Tusker FC Head Coach Charles Okere said: “Momanyi has been a rock at the back for us and a true leader in the dressing room. His consistency, discipline, and commitment to the team are exceptional, and this award is well deserved. As a coach, it is always rewarding to see players step up and set high standards, and Momanyi has done exactly that. We hope this recognition motivates not just him but the entire squad to keep pushing for excellence.”

The Player of the Month award is part of Tusker FC’s internal recognition program, aimed at motivating players and promoting a culture of excellence within the squad.

Tusker FC is currently sit second on the FKF Premier League log with 44 points, one behind league leaders Kenya Police, who are on 45 points.

Up next for the Brewers is an encounter against Bidco United at Machakos Stadium on Saturday, 29th March, starting at 4 PM as they seek to record back-to-back wins and extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games.