Brighton reject £54.4m Al-Nassr bid for Mitoma

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31, 2025 – Brighton have rejected a significant offer from Saudi Pro-League club Al-Nassr for Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma.

The bid was believed to be worth €65m (£54.42m) but sources with an understanding of the situation say Brighton have no need to sell and dismissed the offer out of hand.

However, it is anticipated Al-Nassr will return with a higher bid.

While Brighton are confident in their position and believe Mitoma has no desire to leave, the sums involved are bound to at least be considered seriously by the 27-year-old and it cannot be completely ruled out that a deal will go through.

Mitoma signed a contract extension in October 2023 that runs to June 2027.

He is one of the most popular players in Brighton’s squad and club officials are acutely aware of the commercial impact he generates in Japan given they toured the country before the start of the current campaign.

Mitoma joined Brighton from J League side Kawasaki Frontale in 2021.

He has made 92 appearances and scored 18 goals in all competitions and is the only Brighton player to have featured in all 23 Premier League games so far this season.

Al-Nassr, whose players include Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte, are close to signing Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran for a reported £65m.

The Saudi Pro-League transfer deadline is on Friday evening.