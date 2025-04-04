PSG on brink of title and chasing invincible season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, April 4, 2025 – Paris St-Germain are on the brink of something special.

Luis Enrique’s side are 21 points clear of nearest challengers Monaco in Ligue 1 and avoiding defeat at home to Angers on Saturday will see them crowned champions with six matches remaining.

It will only be the third time a team has won Ligue 1 with so many matches left, PSG themselves having lifted the title with eight games to go in 2016 and Lyon winning it with six games remaining in 2007.

Only PSG have lifted the title earlier in the year, having won it by mid March in that 2016 campaign.

Of course, a league title is nothing new to the defending champions – this will be their fifth successive Ligue 1 crown and 12th in the past 14 seasons.

But the manner of this season’s efforts, despite the departures of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in recent years, has been particularly eye-catching.

They are unbeaten in the league after 27 games and closing in on Nantes’ record of the most games without defeat from the start of a season – that was 32 in 1994-95, suffering their only loss in the 33rd of what was then a 38-game campaign.

“That Nantes side were one of the greatest teams we have had in French football history,” said Julien Laurens on the EuroLeagues podcast. “[They went close to going unbeaten], but nobody has ever gone the whole way.”