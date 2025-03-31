Betis should crowdfund to extend Antony loan - Isco - Capital Sports
Antony. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Football

Betis should crowdfund to extend Antony loan – Isco

Published

MADRID, Spain, March 31, 2025 – Real Betis should crowdfund to extend winger Antony’s loan from Manchester United, says midfielder Isco.

Brazil winger Antony has scored four goals and provided four assists in 12 games in all competitions since joining Betis in January until the end of the season.

United sources say Betis are paying a minimum of 84% of Antony’s wages, which are more than £100,000 per week.

“We have to crowdfund so he can stay at least another year,” Isco told DAZN.

“We’ve noticed a change since he arrived; he brings us a lot.

“I’m happy to have Antony here. He’s surprised us all with his humility and desire to help.”

Betis have lost only two of their 12 games since Antony’s arrival, and Sunday’s derby win over Sevilla was their sixth in a row in La Liga.

Betis are sixth in the table, with the top four qualifying for the Champions League.

Antony joined United from Ajax for £81m in 2022, their second most expensive signing behind Paul Pogba.

He scored 12 goals in 96 games for United but only one in the Premier League since April 2023.

He featured in only 13 of their 33 games in all competitions this season before joining Betis.

Betis’ record signing remains the £22m spent on Brazil winger Denilson in 1998.

