Kenya Under-19: A Team on a Mission in Nigeria

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – For Kenya’s Under-19 cricket team, the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier in Lagos, Nigeria is more than just a tournament—it’s a mission.

After months of intense preparation, unwavering dedication, and a shared dream, the young squad has hit the ground running.

According to all-rounder Shlok Saini, the team has only one goal in mind: to win and qualify for next year’s ICC U19 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“There’s really no better feeling. Not just for myself, but for all the boys — we’ve been playing hard all our lives and putting in the extra margins, especially over the last year since the Uganda series,” Saini says.

That hunger has been evident in Kenya’s dominant displays against Sierra Leone and Uganda, setting the tone for what they hope will be a successful campaign.

Mentality Over Nerves

Unlike what many might expect, Kenya’s young cricketers haven’t been battling nerves. Instead, they’ve embraced the challenge—one they have been preparing for since the Uganda Easter Series last year.

“We were not nervous at all. I think a lot of us were actually itching to get out there and prove a point. We had set the mentality before we left Nairobi — we’re coming here to win and get to play at the global stage.”

That confidence has translated into clinical performances on the field. Kenya’s bowlers have been ruthless, dismantling opposition batting lineups, while the batsmen have stayed composed, digging deep when needed.

A Team Effort, A Common Goal

Kenya’s success so far isn’t about individual brilliance—it’s the collective strength of the squad. Saini emphasizes that every player has stepped up.

“Whether it’s maintaining high energy and putting pressure on the opposition in the field, our pace trio dismantling batting lineups, spinners stringing together unplayable spells, or our batsmen digging deep for runs while still punishing the bad balls — everyone’s contributing.”

That unity and rhythm will be crucial as they push forward in their campaign, knowing tougher challenges lie ahead.

Smart Batting on Testing Wickets

Playing in Nigeria has tested Kenya’s adaptability, but they’ve responded well. The unpredictable nature of the wickets has forced them to be patient and disciplined.

“We’ve focused on watching the ball right onto the bat, playing sensibly, and being selective with our shots,” Saini explains.

Shot selection has been a key area of focus. “We’ve capitalized on the bad balls and shown respect to everything else,” he adds. That balance between patience and aggression has helped Kenya put up winning totals so far.

Eyes on the Prize

With momentum firmly on their side, Kenya’s U19s know the job isn’t done yet. They’ve made a strong statement in Nigeria, but the focus now is on keeping that energy high and securing their ultimate goal—qualification for the U19 Cricket World Cup.

As Saini puts it, “We’ve found our rhythm as a unit, and the focus now is on keeping that momentum going throughout the campaign.”

Kenya’s journey in Nigeria is far from over—but if their performances so far are anything to go by, they’re a team on a mission.