Ngetich claims podium in Jamaica as other Kenyans falter

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5, 2025 – World record holder Agnes Ngetich finished second in the women’s 3000m at the Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica on Friday night.

Ngetich clocked 8:28.75 as Ethiopian Ejgayehu Taye cruised to victory in 8:28.42.

In third place was another Ethiopian, Tsige Gebreselama who clocked 8:38.15 as another Kenyan, Japan-based Hellen Ekalale, finished fourth in 8:42.51.

Ngetich was competing in her second race of the year since she won the senior women’s 10km at February’s Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour — where she clocked 32:42.

It was also her first race on track since August 2023 at the World Championships in Budapest when she clocked 31:34.83 to finish sixth in the women’s 10,000m.

The 24-year-old has set her sights on making the podium at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo in September.

Tough night for Kenyans

In other races on the night, World 800m champion Mary Moraa finished a disappointing eighth in the women’s 800m after clocking 2:00.97.

American Nikki Hiltz cut the tape in 1:58.23, ahead of Ethiopian Diribe Welteji (1:58.29) and Australian Jessica Hull (1:58.58) in second and third respectively.

Another Kenyan in the race, Susan Ejore, finished fifth after timing 1:59.26.

Meanwhile, Olympic 5000m silver medalist Ronald Kwemoi came fifth in the men’s 5000m, clocking 14:40.64.

American Grant Fisher claimed top honour after clocking 14:39.14, ahead of fellow countrymen Cooper Teare (14:39.31) and Dylan Jacobs (14:39.56) in second and third respectively.

A brainchild of former American sprinter Michael Johnson, the Grand Slam is a series of elite track events that brings together the best-of-the-best in every discipline.

The next leg of the series is set for May 2-4 at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miami.