Liverpool title push hits a bump – but when can they win it?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, April 6, 2025 – Liverpool’s unbeaten run has come to an end but – barring a remarkable collapse – they will end the season as Premier League champions.

Defeat at Fulham was the Reds’ first in 26 league games and just their second of the campaign.

But with seven games remaining, Arne Slot’s side require a maximum of 11 points more to secure the title.

“If you look at the goals we conceded, I think all three, we could have prevented them,” Slot told BBC Match of the Day.

“That is not what we usually see and that is probably why we are where we are, because if you make these mistakes more often in this league, you would not have the amount of points we have.

“The second half is much more like the team we are. Conceding three goals in the manner we did is not of the standards of Liverpool. That’s clear.”

Despite the setback at Craven Cottage, a record-equalling 20th top-flight crown is surely a formality now?

They could even win the title as early as 20 April – if results elsewhere go their way – with no team in Premier League history throwing away a lead of this size at this stage of the season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Reds’ dominance has been clear for all to see this campaign, and they lead second-placed Arsenal by 11 points.

Slot is certainly expecting his side to bounce back and get the job done.

“We played a good game on Wednesday [against Everton] and we will show up against West Ham [on Sunday] as well,” he told Sky Sports.

So how good are Liverpool?

We’ve all heard the accusations and whispers this season from rival fans, haven’t we?

‘This Liverpool team isn’t actually that great.’ ‘The Premier League is a poor league this season.’ ‘Liverpool’s class of 2024-25 wouldn’t have won the title in another season.’

Sunday’s loss will only add to those shouts. How fair is this, though?

Firstly, it has to be said Liverpool’s usual rivals are not having their best seasons.

Defending champions Manchester City are on track for their worst campaign under Pep Guardiola, Manchester United are set for their worst season in Premier League history, Arsenal are nine points adrift of their points tally at this stage of last season, while Tottenham and Chelsea have suffered their own struggles as well.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The other teams just haven’t stepped up this season and Liverpool have been consistent all the way through,” former Manchester United captain Gary Neville told Sky Sports prior to the Fulham match.

“The rest of them have fallen well below their standards – Arsenal, obviously Manchester City, United, Tottenham.”

It’s been a good season for Liverpool to hit full stride then. And Slot’s men have certainly done that.

Even if Arsenal were on the 71 points they had reached at this stage last season, when they were top of the table, Liverpool would still be two points ahead of them.

“I don’t even think Liverpool have been outstanding this season, they’ve been efficient,” ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards told Sky Sports.

“They’ve been slower in build-up and more ruthless in front of goal.”

Arsenal’s much-lauded invincibles finished their title-winning campaign on 90 points back in 2004. Slot’s men need 18 points from seven games to beat that.

In 32 Premier League seasons, only 14 sides have reached that mark and one of them – Manchester United in 1993-94 – did so in a 42-game season.

Liverpool are also the only side to get 90-plus points and not win the title – doing so twice under Jurgen Klopp – meaning only 12 of the previous 31 league-winning sides posted in 90 points or more.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the average number of points for the team in second after their 31st game of a season is 65.4 – slightly higher than Arsenal’s current 62 points – but there have been second-placed teams on much lower tallies at this stage, including Arsenal’s 57 points in 2000-01.

“Liverpool want to reinstate the aura that they’ve had all season and finish strong,” former Manchester City midfielder Izzy Christiansen told Sky Sports.

“However they end up winning it is almost up to them. They’ve been fantastic.”

You can only beat what is front of you and Liverpool have done just that in formidable style – up until Sunday, anyway.

Liverpool’s final Premier League games (dates subject to change)

13 April: West Ham (H)

20 April: Leicester (A)

27 April: Tottenham (H)

4 May: Chelsea (A)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

11 May: Arsenal (H)

18 May: Brighton (A)

25 May: Crystal Palace (H)