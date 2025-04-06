KCB outclassed by Al Ahly in five-set thriller at Africa Club Champs - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KCB players celebrate in a past match. PHOTO: CAVB - AFRICA VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

Volleyball

KCB outclassed by Al Ahly in five-set thriller at Africa Club Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) suffered a 3-2 loss to Egypt’s Al Ahly in their final Pool C encounter at the Africa Club Volleyball Championships in Abuja, Nigeria on Sunday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The national women’s volleyball league champions were off the firing blocks from the get-go, confining the record continental champions against the ropes.

Japheth Munala’s charges did well to win the first set 25-23 before winning 25-20 in the second one.

However, all the hard work was undone in the final set as the Egyptians recovered to win 26-24.

The tide seemed to turn against the bankers as the Egyptians blew them away in the fourth set, winning 25-08.

Al Ahly then completed the comeback with a 15-08 victory in the decider set.

Despite the loss, KCB have qualified for the knockout stages, having won their first two matches against Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) La Loi  and Senegal’s Sococim on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Prisons, Pipeline win

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the same time, two-time African champions Kenya Pipeline continued their unblemished run at the competition with a straight sets victory over OMD of Ivory Coast.

The oil merchants won in sets of 25-10, 25-5 and 25-15 to add to their previous victories against Rwanda Police and Cameroon’s Litto Volleyball Club (LVC) on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Another Kenyan representative, Kenya Prisons, beat Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Services (CNS) in straight sets of 25-22, 25-9, and 25-16 to finish second in Pool B.

The wardresses, who lost in straight sets to Zamalek in their opener on Friday, made amends with a 3-0 thrashing of Spiking Stars of Botswana (25-9, 25-15, 25-16) on Saturday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved