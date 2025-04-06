KCB outclassed by Al Ahly in five-set thriller at Africa Club Champs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) suffered a 3-2 loss to Egypt’s Al Ahly in their final Pool C encounter at the Africa Club Volleyball Championships in Abuja, Nigeria on Sunday night.

The national women’s volleyball league champions were off the firing blocks from the get-go, confining the record continental champions against the ropes.

Japheth Munala’s charges did well to win the first set 25-23 before winning 25-20 in the second one.

However, all the hard work was undone in the final set as the Egyptians recovered to win 26-24.

The tide seemed to turn against the bankers as the Egyptians blew them away in the fourth set, winning 25-08.

Al Ahly then completed the comeback with a 15-08 victory in the decider set.

Despite the loss, KCB have qualified for the knockout stages, having won their first two matches against Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) La Loi and Senegal’s Sococim on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Prisons, Pipeline win

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the same time, two-time African champions Kenya Pipeline continued their unblemished run at the competition with a straight sets victory over OMD of Ivory Coast.

The oil merchants won in sets of 25-10, 25-5 and 25-15 to add to their previous victories against Rwanda Police and Cameroon’s Litto Volleyball Club (LVC) on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Another Kenyan representative, Kenya Prisons, beat Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Services (CNS) in straight sets of 25-22, 25-9, and 25-16 to finish second in Pool B.

The wardresses, who lost in straight sets to Zamalek in their opener on Friday, made amends with a 3-0 thrashing of Spiking Stars of Botswana (25-9, 25-15, 25-16) on Saturday.