Tusker's David Polepole celebrates his first ever top flight goal

Kenyan Premier League

Mara Sugar hold Tusker to derail brewers league title charge

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6, 2025 – Tusker FC missed a glorious chance to retake the FKF Premier League lead after drawing Mara Sugar at the Awendo Green Stadium on Sunday evening.

Crispine Erambo gave them the lead after 54 minutes, rising highest to head in Dennis ‘Decha’ Wanjala’s corner.

However, Otieno Odaro’s equaliser in the 73rd minute ensured Charles Okere’s charges would not be departing to Nairobi with maximum points.

They had one more opportunity to usurp Kenya Police at the apex of the log but Charles Momanyi’s header in the 85th minute was cleared off the line with Deogratius Ojok’s subsequent rebound missing by a whisker.

The result leaves the brewers in second place with 48 points — one less than Police who had slug out a barren draw with bottom-placed Nairobi City Stars earlier in the day.

Defending champions Gor Mahia are placed third with 43 points from 24 games — two games less than the other two.

K’Ogalo’s match against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday was pushed forward to Monday following a heavy downpour that rendered the pitch unplayable.

