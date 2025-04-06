Tore Bobe tear Bandari apart to continue unbeaten league run - Capital Sports
Austine Odongo celebrates his goal against Bandari FC. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Kenyan Premier League

Tore Bobe tear Bandari apart to continue unbeaten league run

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6, 2025 – Shabana continued their sparkling run at the Gusii Stadium with a 3-1 win over Bandari in a FKF Premier League tie on Sunday evening.

Austine ‘Lastborn’ Odongo put Tore Bobe in the ascendancy after 22 minutes, sneaking into the penalty box to slide home the opener from a Darius Msagha cross from the left.

Mark Okolla then made it 2-0 at the start of the second half with a bullet header into the top left corner, following a freekick by Brian Michira.

Beja Nyamawi pulled one back for the dockers in the 70th minute but their efforts at an equaliser were dented when Nehemiah Onchiri restored the two-goal parity in the 84th minute.

The win takes the Glamour Boys to fourth place on the log with 40 points from 26 matches — three less than third-placed Gor Mahia who have two games in hand.

Bandari, on the other hand, have dropped to ninth with 36 points.

