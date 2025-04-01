U19 Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Tanzania Make a Bold Statement with Victory Over Namibia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Tanzania’s fairy-tale run in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier continued as they claimed yet another big scalp, defeating Namibia by 17 runs to maintain their unbeaten record in Lagos, Nigeria.

Coming into the tournament as underdogs, Tanzania have now registered wins over Uganda, hosts Nigeria, and now Namibia, proving that they are not just participants but serious contenders for the sole qualification spot.

Tanzania’s Rise from Division 2 to Giant Killers

Unlike their opponents, Tanzania had to fight their way through the ICC Under 19 Africa Division 2 Qualifiers to earn a place in this competition.

With no previous history of dominating at this level, many did not expect them to be in contention, let alone emerge as one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament.

But three matches in, they have silenced the doubters with performances that suggest they are on a mission—one that could see them claim a historic spot in the 2026 ICC U19 World Cup.

Kenya Should Be Wary

With their latest win, Tanzania now set their sights on Kenya, their next opponents.

Historically, Kenya has dominated Tanzania in cricket, but with the way this Tanzanian side is playing, the upcoming clash will be anything but predictable.

Kenya still has to play Nigeria on Wednesday, but they will no doubt have one eye on their match against Tanzania, now looking like the biggest hurdle standing between them and World Cup qualification.

The boys from ‘Bongo’ are playing with confidence, energy, and purpose, making them one of the toughest teams in this competition. If Kenya underestimates them, they could be in for a shock.

Tanzania: The Team to Beat?

With three consecutive wins, including against pre-tournament favorites Uganda and Namibia, Tanzania have shown they are no fluke.

They have already taken down some of the strongest teams in the competition, and if they keep up this form, they could very well book their ticket to the U19 World Cup at the expense of more established teams.

For now, Kenya remains unbeaten, but their biggest test might not be Namibia or Uganda—it could be Tanzania. The race to the top is heating up, and Tanzania is proving to be the team to watch.