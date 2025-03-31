‘Gor missing Omalla’s ruthlessness in attack’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 31, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Sinisa Mihic admits the club are missing the ruthlessness of Benson Omalla.

Mihic says K’Ogalo could benefit from the striker’s nose for goals as they chase their 22nd Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League crown.

“This team miss a player like Omalla…a real striker who will score goals and not miss so many chances. We have managed not to concede a goal again…we have stabilised at the back but now we need to improve on our finishing,” the Croatian said.

Omalla was the darling of the team as K’Ogalo strolled to a 21st league title last season.

The Kisumu Day High School alumnus banged in 19 goals across 36 games in 2023/24 , following the previous season where he came in second best.

However, the marksman has endured a frustrating 2024/25 season, initiated by an ill-fated move to Lebanese side Al Safa, for who he has been unable to play.

Omalla rejoined K’Ogalo in the January transfer window but is yet to put on the green jersey following lack of clearance from the FKF.

This, even as Gor slug out a barren draw with archrivals AFC Leopards in Sunday’s Mashemeji Derby at the Nyayo Stadium.

The tie was yet another evidence of the sore thumb in Kenyan football, which is the lack of ruthless finishers in the league.

For K’Ogalo, Shariff Musa was the main culprit — the former Kariobangi Sharks winger firing over the bar in the 54th minute when he only had Ingwe keeper Levis Opiyo Jr to beat.

Mihic pointed out that finishing is a major problem in Kenyan football; once again, questioning why most goals in the league are from setpieces.

“Where is the goal from combination play? Finishing is a problem in Kenya…the last 20m. It is a problem because they (players) hurry. There are not too many players like Austine (Odhiambo) who is calm, relaxed and knows how to finish his chances,” the gaffer pointed out.

With the draw, K’Ogalo remain third on the log with 43 points, five less than leaders Kenya Police who beat Posta Rangers 1-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, on the same day.

Tusker, who also beat Bidco FC by a solitary strike on Saturday, sit second with 47 points.

Gor, who have played one match less than the two, face Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on Sunday in Machakos.