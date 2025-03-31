Omanyala changes goals after disappointment at Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 31, 2025 – Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala says he is not obsessed with winning medals but leaving a legacy for other sprinters in East Africa.

Omanyala says he will be taking it easy in 2025 and enjoying himself in the run-up to the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

“My legacy will not be on how many medals I have won but with the number of lives I’ve touched. Of course, the World Championships are coming but I am feeling no pressure. What I want to do is encourage as many sprinters as possible,” the African record holder said.

Ever seen he broke onto the global scene in 2021, Omanyala has represented Kenya at a number of international competitions including the Olympics (2021 and 2024), 2022 Commonwealth Games as well as the World Championships (2022 and 2023).

Bar a gold medal at the Club Games in Birmingham and the African title in 2022 in Reduit, Mauritius, Omanyala search for glory at the highest level has been elusive thus far.

His dreams for a first-ever sprints medal for Kenya at the Olympics evaporated in thin air at last year’s games in Paris where he clocked 10.08 to finish eighth in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m.

Regardless, the Kitale-born has already etched his name in history books with a number of firsts for Kenya.

They include becoming the first sprinter to make the semis of the Olympics (Tokyo) as well as the first to hold an African record – when he clocked 9.76 at the 2021 Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold.

With a busy calendar year before him, Omanyala has been warming up for the bigger races with a number of invitational events.

On Saturday, he was in action at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda where he clocked 10.09 to win the men’s 100m at the Uganda national trials.

Omanyala admitted he was happy to have dusted off the cobwebs after a considerable period out of action.

“It felt weird competing after six months but then again it was all about getting off the rust and getting back to competing the way I compete. I am excited,” he said.

It was his third race of the year following success at the Athletics South Africa (ASA) Grand Prix in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

He finished third in the first leg of the event in Pretoria on March 12 before improving to first place in Johannesburg, a week later.