Shikuku bags second gold at World Masters Champs in Florida - Capital Sports
Racewalker Erick Shikuku in action at the World Masters Indoor Championships in Poland. PHOTO/SHIKUKU ERICK

Athletics

Shikuku bags second gold at World Masters Champs in Florida

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 31, 2025 – Erick Shikuku bagged his second gold at the ongoing World Masters Indoor Championships in Gainesville, United States after winning the men’s 10km race walk on Sunday.

Shikuku clocked 45:26 to top the podium, ahead of Spain’s Juan Manuel Morales del Castillo who timed 46:03 in second.

Michael Mannozzi of the United States bagged bronze after clocking 47:58 to finish third.

It was Shikuku’s second accolade at the championships — reserved for retired athletes — following a world record in the men’s 3000m racewalk on Friday.

The Mombasa-based racewalker clocked 12:34.20 to clinch his first gold at the week-long championships, ahead of Canada’s Dmitry Babenko (13:25.39) and Etiel Soto Maldonado (13:35.25) of Mexico who finished second and third respectively.

Kenya has thus far clinched five medals including five gold and one silver.

The country’s other medalists include Francis Kipkoech Bowen (gold in men’s 3000m); Peter Mwangi (gold in men’s shot put); Ibrahim Muya (silver in men’s 60m), and Milicent Ndoro (gold in women’s 200m).

Bowen also broke the world record on his way to victory in his race, clocking 8:36.23.

Likewise, Ndoro set a new championship record of 24.48 in the women’s 200m.

