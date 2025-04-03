156 Players From Record 28 Countries To Compete In 2025 Basketball Africa League As 5th Edition Tips-Off In Morocco - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

PRETORIA, TSHWANE - MARCH 17: Ayoub Nouhi #7 of the Fath Union Sports de Rabat handles the ball during the game against the Cape Town Tigers during the Kalahari Conference Group play for the 2024 Basketball Africa League season on March 17, 2024 at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, Tshwane. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Kevin Couliau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Basketball

156 Players From Record 28 Countries To Compete In 2025 Basketball Africa League As 5th Edition Tips-Off In Morocco

Published

RABAT, Morocco, Apr 3 – The Basketball Africa League (BAL) Thursday announced that 156 players from a record 28 countries across five continents will compete in the league’s milestone fifth season, which will tip-off on Saturday, April 5 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the season opener, 2023 third-place finisher Stade Malien (Mali) will face 2024 third-place finisher Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria)

In the second game, home team Fath Union Sport (FUS; Morocco) will take on first-time BAL participant Al Ittihad (Egypt)

The complete season schedule is available at BAL.NBA.com/schedule.

The 2025 BAL season will reach fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages through free-to-air and paid TV broadcast partnerships with the African Union of Broadcasting, American Forces Network (AFN), Canal+, ESPN, FIBA’s digital platform Courtside 1891, NBA TV, Ninety Media Services, SNRT, Tencent Sports, TV5 Monde and livestreaming on the NBA App, NBA.com, BAL.NBA.com and the BAL’s YouTube channel.

The BAL also today announced that the league will honor NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo throughout the season, including by featuring a “DM55” patch on all player jerseys and select warm-up gear, as well as moments of silence ahead of each conference group phase.

The late four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer served as the NBA’s first global ambassador following his retirement in 2009.

Single-game tickets for the games in Rabat are available online at Guichet.com and BAL.NBA.com.  Fans who purchase tickets will also have free access to the BAL Fan Zone at the arena.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During the 2025 BAL season, each four-team conference will play a 12-game group phase during which each team will face the other three teams in its conference twice.

During group phase play, every team will play on every gameday.  The Kalahari Conference group phase will take place from April 5 – Sunday, April 13 in Rabat.

The Sahara Conference group phase will take place from Saturday, April 26 – Sunday, May 4 at the Dakar Arena in Senegal.

The Nile Conference group phase will take place from Saturday, May 17 – Sunday, May 25 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

Eight teams from across the three conferences will travel to Pretoria, South Africa for four seeding games followed by an eight-game, single-elimination playoffs and finals from Friday, June 6 – Saturday, June 14.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved