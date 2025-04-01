ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Kenya Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Hosts Nigeria

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Kenya will aim to continue their unbeaten run when they face hosts Nigeria in their third match of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier on Wednesday at the TBS Oval in Lagos.

Coming off dominant victories over Sierra Leone and Uganda, Kenya is brimming with confidence.

In contrast, Nigeria’s campaign has faltered, with two straight losses leaving them in a must-win situation to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

Nigeria’s Qualification Hopes Hanging by a Thread

Nigeria, who represented Africa in the 2022 U19 World Cup, have struggled to rediscover that form in this edition.

Their 10-run loss to Namibia was a missed opportunity, and things went from bad to worse when they collapsed for just 30 runs against Tanzania, suffering a 122-run defeat.

With two losses already, Nigeria must win all their remaining matches—starting with Kenya—and hope for favorable results elsewhere.

However, given their current form, such a turnaround appears unlikely.

Kenya to Test Squad Depth?

Having won both matches convincingly, Kenya might use this fixture to rotate their squad and provide opportunities to new players.

Prinay Galaiya could make his debut in place of Aditya Vekaria, who has struggled to make an impact so far.

However, with Kenya’s batting strike rate lower than desired, the team may opt to stick with Vekaria, considering his experience.

Galaiya, though, offers stability at the crease, which could prove useful in pressure situations.

James Githua and Dhir Patel may also get a chance in the bowling attack, ensuring squad freshness ahead of crucial clashes against the unbeaten Tanzania and Namibia.

Shlok Saini is another player yet to feature in the tournament with the ball, largely due to the dominance of Kenya’s frontline bowlers.

This match could serve as the perfect opportunity to test his skills before the final two high-stakes encounters.

Kenya’s Batting Needs a Boost

Despite their comfortable victories, Kenya’s batting has lacked aggression.

Their low strike rate in the first two matches could be a concern, especially if they chase a big total later in the tournament.

This match presents an opportunity for Kenya’s top order to shift gears and showcase attacking intent—something that could be crucial in potential high-scoring contests against Tanzania and Namibia.

Key Factors & Predictions

Nigeria’s Fragile Batting: After being bowled out for 30 runs against Tanzania, Nigeria’s batters are under immense pressure to deliver a strong response.

Kenya’s Bowling Strength: The likes of Neel Doshi, Antony Ndungu, and Krishil Patel have been ruthless so far.

If Githua and Dhir Patel get a chance, they will look to exploit Nigeria’s vulnerabilities further.

Batting Intent: Kenya’s batters need to show more aggression and improve their strike rate, using this match as a stepping stone for tougher games ahead.

Kenya will start as favorites, but beyond securing another important win, they will be looking to send a strong message with an improved batting performance.

For Nigeria, this match is do or die—they will be desperate to avoid another defeat and salvage their fading campaign with a statement win in front of their home fans.