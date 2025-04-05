PSG continue French dominance with fourth successive league crown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, April 5, 2025 – Teenage winger Desire Doue scored the only goal as Paris St-Germain beat Angers to seal a fourth successive Ligue 1 title with six matches remaining.

Luis Enrique’s team needed only a draw to claim an unassailable lead over second-placed Monaco.

But Doue’s 55th-minute volley from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cross secured all three points at the Parc des Princes against his hometown club.

This is only the third time a team has won Ligue 1 with so many matches left to play. Laurent Blanc’s PSG side triumphed with eight games left in 2016 and Lyon achieved the same with six games remaining in 2007.

Goncalo Ramos could have put PSG ahead shortly after the half-hour mark but appeared to mistime his jump as he powered Achraf Hakimi’s delivery over the crossbar.

Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana also produced a magnificent diving save to deny Vitinha, before Doue’s first-time finish broke the deadlock after the interval.

The 19-year-old Angers-born forward has now registered 11 goals and as many assists in his debut season in Paris, having joined the club from Ligue 1 rivals Rennes in the summer.

This is PSG’s 11the Ligue 1 title in the past 13 seasons, and their 13th top-flight crown overall.

“It’s crazy, I’m very happy,” captain Marquinhos told beIN Sports at full time. “The titles will remain in history. We have the ambition to win everything. When we don’t win the French championship, it hurts. That has happened to me twice.

“The team deserves to win. It’s in our DNA to give everything on the field, to have an aggressive philosophy, to sweat for the jersey in every match, no matter the opponent. It’s nice to see the supporters happy.”

Enrique’s side hunt trophy quadruple

Blanc’s PSG team won the league in mid-March nine years ago, making them the only outfit to clinch the title earlier in the calendar year than Enrique’s current vintage.

With 28 matches played, the Spaniard’s side have yet to lose in the league this season and are closing in on Nantes’ Ligue 1 record of 32 unbeaten games from the start of the 1994-95 season.

If they avoid defeat in their remaining six matches, they would become only the seventh side from Europe’s top five leagues to go an entire league season unbeaten – emulating Bayer Leverkusen in 2024, Juventus in 2012, Arsenal in 2004, AC Milan in 1992, Perugia in 1979 and Preston North End in 1889.

PSG may have lost major names such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in recent seasons, but a more measured approach in the transfer market – which has seen them bring in Doue, Willian Pacho, Joao Neves and former Napoli winger Kvaratskhelia – appears to be bearing fruit domestically and in Europe.

The French side face Aston Villa for a place in the Champions League semi-finals after overcoming Liverpool in the last 16, while they also have a Coupe de France final against Reims at the end of May.

Having already beaten Monaco in the French Supercup in early January, they could end the season with four trophies.

France international Ousmane Dembele – a second-half substitute against Angers – has been in particularly remarkable form this season, scoring 32 goals in 40 appearances across all competition.

PSG host the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Villa on Wednesday, kicking off at 20:00 BST.