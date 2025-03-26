The Jordan shot that ‘changed the world’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, March 26, 2025 – There were 15 seconds left on the clock when a 19-year-old college basketball player launched a 16-foot winning shot that would change sports marketing forever.

Watching that day was marketing executive and grassroots promoter Sonny Vaccaro. He was so impressed by what he saw that two years later he would bet his job at sports manufacturer Nike on backing this relatively untested player.

That player was Michael Jordan.

But not the Jordan we know now. At the point Vaccaro witnessed him score the shot that won the 1982 NCAA championship for North Carolina Tar Heels, Jordan was just a freshman.

When, two years later, Vaccaro urged his bosses to spend their whole yearly basketball endorsement budget on him, Jordan was only 21 and had never competed in the NBA. And no-one was talking about his footwear.

Vaccaro says his conviction in the youngster’s potential was forged the moment he watched him take that shot at the Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans.

“That shot changed the world because of what Michael Jordan became,” the 85-year-old told BBC Sport.

“When he took the shot, it convinced me that he would take any shot in the world.”

But it was Vaccaro who had to take a shot first.

In his memoir, Legends and Soles, he describes how he had to convince his bosses to take a chance on an up-and-coming star, while competitors such as Converse were endorsing household names including Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson.

By that time, Vaccaro had established himself as a basketball insider with an extensive knowledge of young players. In 1964, aged 24, he established The Dapper Dan Roundball Classic – the first national high school all-star basketball game.

The tournament ran under different guises until 2007, showcasing future NBA stars including Moses Malone, LeBron James, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Love, Kobe Bryant, Patrick Ewing and Shaquille O’Neal.

He also founded the ABCD basketball summer camp in 1984 – an invitational that gathered the country’s highest-ranked high school players.

Nevertheless, Vaccaro told BBC Sport former Nike boss Phil Knight was not satisfied with the Jordan proposal “until the last minute”.

Their gamble turned the company’s fortunes around, transformed the way basketball was viewed globally and left an indelible print on sneaker culture worldwide. The story was popularised in 2023 film Air, in which Vaccaro is played by Matt Damon.

In his book, as well as detailing the Jordan deal, he describes how he was able to spot the potential in future stars including Bryant, Tracy McGrady and James, whom he narrowly missed out on signing to an endorsement in 2003.

‘No Jordan, no Nike’

Nike’s offer to Jordan in 1984 included a guaranteed $250,000 a year for five years, plus a stake in his own line of merchandise. It would make the 21-year-old, who was the third pick in the NBA draft that year, one of the richest athletes in the world.

After signing that deal, Jordan went on to become arguably the greatest NBA player of all time, winning six championships, six Finals MVPs, five regular-season MVPs and a record 10 scoring titles.

His partnership with Nike also catapulted the franchise from a company that mainly dealt in running shoes into a global behemoth worth just under $30bn, external (£23bn), with a monopoly over the NBA.

“My personal opinion is that if there is no Michael Jordan, you wouldn’t even be talking about a Nike shoe company,” Vaccaro said.

“That’s the one deal that changed America’s view of basketball players and endorsements. He was magnetic.

“Other people had endorsements with companies and they’d hold up a shoe and say: ‘Wear this, I wear this.’ Michael didn’t have to hold up the shoe. He took the shot and then wore the shoe.”

The Air Jordan shoe, designed by Peter Moore, first retailed in 1985. By 1986, $100m, external worth of Air Jordan shoes and products had been sold.

A pair of championship trainers worn by Jordan sold for $8m (£6.3m) at auction last year.

‘Kobe was most confident person I’ve been around’

In 1993, Vaccaro joined Adidas America. For the next decade, he battled with his former employer for the signatures of the nation’s hottest up-and-coming NBA stars.

One of the coups Vaccaro managed during his time with the German sportswear company was to sign 18-year-old Bryant to a $5m, five-year deal in 1996, a month before he entered the NBA straight from high school.

The marketer first encountered the future five-time NBA champion when he was invited to play at one of Vaccaro’s ABCD camps in 1994.

“It took Kobe all of a week to blast to the top of my ‘gifted’ list,” he writes. “Competing against the top 160 American players, along with a handful of prospects from places like China, France, Australia, Canada and Russia, Kobe was intimidated by no-one.”

What left a lasting impression on Vaccaro was the fact Bryant approached him at the end of the week to apologise for not having won the MVP award, despite only being 16.

“I knew that this kid had that hidden thing – drive, an ambition and a belief in himself,” he told BBC Sport. “He was the most confident, outward person I’ve ever been around in my life.”

Bryant returned to Vaccaro’s summer camp the following year and won the MVP award.

Taking a chance on McGrady

In 1997, Vaccaro signed McGrady, just as he was about to enter the NBA draft from high school as the ninth overall pick by the Toronto Raptors.

McGrady, who would go on to become a seven-time NBA All-Star, had made an impression on the sports marketer at the 1996 ABCD camp. However, he almost was not included after his school coach kicked him off the team and advised Vaccaro not to deal with the youngster.

“We invited Tracy because of all the backlash,” Vaccaro said. “Those five days at camp changed the whole world. He was voted the number one player in camp. No-one knew his name!”

The story of Vaccaro’s life seems to hinge on a number of these serendipitous moments.

“What if those people in Pittsburgh were to say no to me and the Dapper Dan in 1964?” he said. “One no and this life is over. You’d be looking for someone else to interview.”