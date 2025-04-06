Shujaa finish second in Singapore 7s after brave fight against Fiji

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6, 2025 – The national men’s rugby 7s team finished second at the Singapore 7s after a narrow loss to Fiji in the final on Sunday evening.

Shujaa were first on the scoreboard courtesy of Nygel Amaitsa — the Strathmore Leos player running onto a a long kick from Kenya’s 22 to touch down on the white chalk.

Amaitsa was then good with the conversion as Shujaa headed into the break with a 7-0 lead.

However, the Pacific Ocean islanders turned the game on its head in the second half, levelling scores through Viwa Naduvalo’s try in the eighth minute.

Sakiusa Siqila then converted the extras.

Three minutes left on the clock and Naduvalo completed Fiji’s comeback with the second try of the game as Filipe Sautaraga converted for a 14-7 lead.

From the restart, Rauto Vakadranu drove the final nail in the coffin for Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges as Manueli Maisamoa confirmed the same with a successful conversion.

William Mwanji’s try at the death proved a mere consolation for Shujaa, who had done exceptionally to romp all the way to the final of the ultimate leg of the World Series.

Wambua’s charges will now shift attention to the relegation playoffs in Los Angeles on May 3-4.

They will be buoyed by their performance in Singapore in which they came agonisingly close to emulating their predecessors who won the same tournament in 2016.