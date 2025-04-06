Shujaa finish second in Singapore 7s after brave fight against Fiji - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nygel Amaitsa in action at the Singapore 7s. PHOTO/SHUJAA X

Rugby

Shujaa finish second in Singapore 7s after brave fight against Fiji

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6, 2025 – The national men’s rugby 7s team finished second at the Singapore 7s after a narrow loss to Fiji in the final on Sunday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shujaa were first on the scoreboard courtesy of Nygel Amaitsa — the Strathmore Leos player running onto a a long kick from Kenya’s 22 to touch down on the white chalk.

Amaitsa was then good with the conversion as Shujaa headed into the break with a 7-0 lead.

However, the Pacific Ocean islanders turned the game on its head in the second half, levelling scores through Viwa Naduvalo’s try in the eighth minute.

Sakiusa Siqila then converted the extras.

Three minutes left on the clock and Naduvalo completed Fiji’s comeback with the second try of the game as Filipe Sautaraga converted for a 14-7 lead.

From the restart, Rauto Vakadranu drove the final nail in the coffin for Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges as Manueli Maisamoa confirmed the same with a successful conversion.

William Mwanji’s try at the death proved a mere consolation for Shujaa, who had done exceptionally to romp all the way to the final of the ultimate leg of the World Series.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wambua’s charges will now shift attention to the relegation playoffs in Los Angeles on May 3-4.

They will be buoyed by their performance in Singapore in which they came agonisingly close to emulating their predecessors who won the same tournament in 2016.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved