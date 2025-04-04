Curry leads Golden State to victory over Lakers - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Steph Curry in action against the Nuggets.

Basketball

Curry leads Golden State to victory over Lakers

Published

GOLDEN STATE, United States, April 4, 2025 – Stephen Curry scored 37 points to outscore LeBron James and lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Brandin Podziemski contributed a further 28 points with a career-high eight three-pointers as the Warriors maintained their late-season momentum.

James replied with 33 points for the Lakers, with Austin Reaves adding 31 including a career-high nine three-pointers.

But the home defeat left the Lakers fourth in the Western Conference, one game better than a Warriors team which has now won four in succession and 20 of their past 24 games since Jimmy Butler – who scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter – joined from the Miami Heat in February.

The Lakers won the first three games between the teams this season but could not produce a fightback after closing to within five points at 105-100.

Elsewhere, Ja Morant clinched victory on the buzzer for the Memphis Grizzlies over the Miami Heat, completing his 30-point game to seal a 110-108 win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 126-113 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 35 points, a career-high 20 assists and 17 rebounds.

Shaedon Sharpe equalled his career-best 36 points as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Toronto Raptors 112-103.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero helped the Orlando Magic to a 109-97 win at the Washington Wizards with 33 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 28 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their 105-90 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved