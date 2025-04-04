Curry leads Golden State to victory over Lakers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GOLDEN STATE, United States, April 4, 2025 – Stephen Curry scored 37 points to outscore LeBron James and lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brandin Podziemski contributed a further 28 points with a career-high eight three-pointers as the Warriors maintained their late-season momentum.

James replied with 33 points for the Lakers, with Austin Reaves adding 31 including a career-high nine three-pointers.

But the home defeat left the Lakers fourth in the Western Conference, one game better than a Warriors team which has now won four in succession and 20 of their past 24 games since Jimmy Butler – who scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter – joined from the Miami Heat in February.

The Lakers won the first three games between the teams this season but could not produce a fightback after closing to within five points at 105-100.

Elsewhere, Ja Morant clinched victory on the buzzer for the Memphis Grizzlies over the Miami Heat, completing his 30-point game to seal a 110-108 win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 126-113 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 35 points, a career-high 20 assists and 17 rebounds.

Shaedon Sharpe equalled his career-best 36 points as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Toronto Raptors 112-103.

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero helped the Orlando Magic to a 109-97 win at the Washington Wizards with 33 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 28 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their 105-90 win over the Brooklyn Nets.