Police boss Ndayiragije excited about title battle with Tusker, Gor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 31, 2025 – Kenya Police head coach Etienne Ndayiragije says he is enjoying the tussle for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title with Tusker and Gor Mahia.

Ndayiragije says pressure from the two rivals is inspiring him to give his all in each and every match.

“That (the pressure) is what makes the league interesting. It is something that does not faze me rather gives me the inspiration to work hard every day. I appreciate the challenge from both teams and without it, this league would not be as interesting as it is right now,” the Burundian said.

The law enforcers lead the log with 48 points from 25 games, one more than second-placed Tusker and five better than Gor who sit in third.

Noteworthy, K’Ogalo have played a game less than the other two challengers.

Afande regained their position at the top with a hard-fought 1-0 win over lowly Posta Rangers on Sunday — Mohammed Bajaber scoring in the second half to earn them maximum points.

Reflecting on the match, Ndayiragije admitted they were made to sweat by Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s charges.

“We thank God for the three points…having come from the international break, we knew it was always going to take some time before we get into rhythm. We had prepared well and I am happy we managed to contain the pressure from the opponent who are also a very good team with a very good manager,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The gaffer also pointed out the mailmen’s defensive solidity.

“Yeah, they have a very good manager who set his team up really well. We saw that and had to call on extra resources to be able to penetrate their backline,” Ndayiragije observed.

The law enforcers next face Nairobi City Stars on Saturday (April 5).