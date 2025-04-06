Man Utd, City play out boring, barren draw at Old Trafford - Capital Sports
Action between Manchester United and City at Old Trafford. PHOTO/MANCHESTER UNITED

English Premiership

Man Utd, City play out boring, barren draw at Old Trafford

Published

MANCHESTER, England, April 6, 2025 – Manchester United and Manchester City played out an uninspiring goalless draw that underlined the need for change at both clubs this summer.

City did threaten twice at Old Trafford through Omar Marmoush but the Egypt forward could not beat United goalkeeper Andre Onana on either occasion.

United created a succession of half-chances. But once Alejandro Garnacho had been sent sprawling by Ruben Dias on the edge of the City box in the opening seconds, a familiar story unfolded.

As on so many occasions this season, Ruben Amorim’s side did not seem as though they believed they could score.

The nearest they came was 13 minutes from time when substitute Joshua Zirkzee turned a Patrick Dorgu cross goalwards but Ederson was able to push the Dutchman’s effort to safety.

A draw keeps United anchored in the middle of the lower half of the table but City are now sweating on a Champions League spot, remaining in fifth – which would almost certainly be enough – but with Newcastle two points behind them with two games in hand.

Arguably the most inspiring moment of the whole afternoon came before kick-off when United captain Bruno Fernandes accompanied seven-year-old mascot Bobby Moore from Belfast on to the pitch.

The Portugal international invited Moore to Old Trafford after seeing a video of the youngster celebrating his goal in a previous Manchester derby. In the process Moore became United’s first-ever wheelchair/powerchair-using mascot.

