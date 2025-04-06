Mourinho hit by three-match ban for nose grab

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ISTANBUL, Turkey, April 6, 2025 – Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has been given a three-match ban for appearing to grab Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk’s nose after their Turkish Cup match.

The incident occurred after the final whistle at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday, when both managers were interacting with match officials following Galatasaray’s 2-1 win.

Mourinho approached Buruk from behind and appeared to pinch his nose, with the former Turkey international midfielder, 51, falling to the floor with his hands covering his face.

The Portuguese, a former boss of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, was also fined 292,500 Turkish Lira (£5,955).

Galatasaray accused Mourinho of “physically attacking” Buruk.

Fenerbahce later accused Buruk of “acting as if he had been shot” and said he had made “disrespectful hand gestures” to provoke Mourinho.

The Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) said they had taken Buruk’s actions into consideration, which resulted in Mourinho being given a reduced ban because of “provocation”.

Mourinho’s assistant Salvatore Foti was given a four-match ban for an “insult towards an opposing team player”.

Fenerbahce substitute Mert Yandas and Galatasaray substitutes Kerem Demirbay and Baris Yilmaz were shown red cards for their part in a melee between the two benches during stoppage time.

Midfielder Yandas, 30, has since been given a one-match suspension.

There was already increased tension between the two clubs after Galatasaray said in February they would “initiate criminal proceedings” against Mourinho after claiming he made “racist statements” following a goalless draw in February.

Fenerbahce said on Friday the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had dismissed Galatasaray’s criminal complaint against Mourinho.