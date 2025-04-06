Mourinho hit by three-match ban for nose grab - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Mourinho hit by three-match ban for nose grab

Published

ISTANBUL, Turkey, April 6, 2025 – Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has been given a three-match ban for appearing to grab Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk’s nose after their Turkish Cup match.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The incident occurred after the final whistle at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday, when both managers were interacting with match officials following Galatasaray’s 2-1 win.

Mourinho approached Buruk from behind and appeared to pinch his nose, with the former Turkey international midfielder, 51, falling to the floor with his hands covering his face.

The Portuguese, a former boss of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, was also fined 292,500 Turkish Lira (£5,955).

Galatasaray accused Mourinho of “physically attacking” Buruk.

Fenerbahce later accused Buruk of “acting as if he had been shot” and said he had made “disrespectful hand gestures” to provoke Mourinho.

The Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) said they had taken Buruk’s actions into consideration, which resulted in Mourinho being given a reduced ban because of “provocation”.

Mourinho’s assistant Salvatore Foti was given a four-match ban for an “insult towards an opposing team player”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fenerbahce substitute Mert Yandas and Galatasaray substitutes Kerem Demirbay and Baris Yilmaz were shown red cards for their part in a melee between the two benches during stoppage time.

Midfielder Yandas, 30, has since been given a one-match suspension.

There was already increased tension between the two clubs after Galatasaray said in February they would “initiate criminal proceedings” against Mourinho after claiming he made “racist statements” following a goalless draw in February.

Fenerbahce said on Friday the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had dismissed Galatasaray’s criminal complaint against Mourinho.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved