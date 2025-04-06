Why Mary Moraa has struggled at Grand Slam Track series in Jamaica

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6, 2025 – World champion Mary Moraa says she has been suffering from a medical condition amid the ongoing Grand Slam Track series in Kingston, Jamaica.

Moraa says she was forced to withdraw from the women’s 1500m due to the recurring condition.

“I came in Kingston hoping to stage standout performances in the Short Distance races-800m and 1,500m- at the Grand Slam Track. Unfortunately, that will not happen since I am forced to withdraw from the second race- 1,500m- and the entire event tonight because of a recurring medical condition,” the world 800m champion announced.

It has been a tough outing for Moraa in the Caribbean following a disappointing outcome in the 800m and 1500m.

On Friday night, she clocked 2:00.97 to finish a disappointing eighth in the women’s 800m.

Her absence from the women’s 1500m on Saturday night came as a shocker considering she was tipped to be one of the top contenders at the newly-formed event.

In her absence, Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia took top honour after clocking 4:04.51 as fellow Kenyan, Susan Ejore, came second in 4:05.10.

American Nikki Hiltz, who had won the women’s 800m on Friday, took the final podium place after clocking 4:05.39.

Her disappointment notwithstanding, Moraa has promised to come back stronger at the next leg of the series in Miami on May 2-4.

“I would like to thank the organisers of the event especially legendary Michael Johnson for the wonderful initiative and invite. I hope to recover and bounce back on time for the next event in Miami, USA,” she said.

A brainchild of former American sprinter Michael Johnson, the Grand Slam is a series of elite track events that brings together the best-of-the-best in every discipline.