Olympic star Wanyonyi flirting with 1500m after win in Jamaica

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6, 2025 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi has revealed plans to transition to the men’s 1500m in the future.

Wanyonyi says he wants to set a new personal best (PB) in the 800m before switching to the three-and-a-quarter-lap race.

“Yes, I want to run in the 1500m…this is where my future lies. First, I want to set a new PB in the 800m then I will make the move to the 1500m,” the world 800m silver medalist.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the giants of the one-lap race, ever since he made his international debut at the World Under 20 Championships in Nairobi in 2021.

The new ‘David Rudisha’ has long been tipped by athletics purists to smash the world record of 1:40.91, set by his fellow Kenyan on his way to gold at the London Olympics in 2012.

Wanyonyi came within seconds of achieving that feat when he clocked 1:41.11 at the Lausanne Diamond League in August last year.

The near-miss came less than a fortnight after he had run 1:41.19 to win gold at the Paris Olympics in France.

For all his achievements in the 800m, the 2021 World Under 20 champion says he is more than ready to transition to 1500m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I am very ready to run in the 1500m…anytime that my coach tells me to switch completely to this race, I will do it. Hopefully, that will be after setting a new PB in the 800m,” he said.

Wanyonyi underlined his versatility and potency when he stormed to victory in the men’s 1500m at the first leg of the Grand Slam Track series in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday night.

He clocked 3:35.18, ahead of the American duo of Yared Nuguse (3:35.36) and Cole Hocker (3:35.52) in second and third respectively.

It was Wanyonyi’s third race in 2025, coming over a month after he clocked 6:14 to win the men’s 2km loop at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret.