Weekend of Kenyan podium sweeps in road races across Europe - Capital Sports
Betty Chepkemoi wins the women's race at the Vienna City Marathon on Sunday. PHOTO/VIENNA CITY MARATHON

Athletics

Weekend of Kenyan podium sweeps in road races across Europe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6, 2025 – Betty Chepkemoi led a clean podium sweep for Kenya at the Vienna City Marathon in Austria on Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old clocked 02:24:14 to cut the tape, ahead of fellow Kenyans, Rebecca Tanui (02:25:18) and Catherine Cherotich (02:25:45) who finished second and third respectively.

It was Chepkemoi’s first race since November last year, when she clocked 2:34:52 to finish fourth in the Istanbul Marathon in Turkey.

In the men’s race, Mica Cheserek came second after timing 02:10:23, behind Ethiopia’s Haftamu Abadi, who took top honour after clocking 02:08:28.

Another Ethiopian, Mogos Tuemay, claimed the final podium place after clocking 02:10:33 in third place.

Langat masterclass in Milano

It was another podium sweep for Kenya, this time at the Milano Marathon where Leonard Langat cruised to victory in the men’s race.

The 34-year-old crossed the finish line in 2:08:38, ahead of Isaac Kipkemboi Too who timed 2:08:45.

Another Kenyan, Timothy Kosgei Kipchumba bagged third place after running 2:09:11.

Joan Jepkosgei was Kenya’s best performer in the women’s race, clocking 2:25:33 to finish second.

Ethiopia’s Shure Demise Ware stopped the timer at 2:23:32 to take top honour as her fellow countrywoman, Alemtsehay Mekuria, clocked 2:27:24 to finish third.

Kibet, Jepkemoi star in Madrid

Levy Kibet and Emmy Jepkemoi flew the Kenyan flag high in Spain when they won the men and women’s races at the Madrid Half Marathon.

Kibet clocked 1:00:45 to cut the tape, ahead of fellow Kenyan, Titus Kiprotich Kibet, who ran 1:00:48 in what was a tight competition between the two.

Tanzanian Daniel Sinda clocked 1:01:04 to complete the podium places.

Meanwhile, Jepkemoi put in a dominant performance, clocking 1:09:09 for the top prize in the women’s race.

Diniya Kedir Abaraya of Ethiopia finished second after running 1:10:00, ahead of another Kenyan, Nancy Sang, who came third in 1:11:11.

