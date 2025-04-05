Youngster Chepkemoi stars at Track and Field meet in Nakuru - Capital Sports
Diana Chepkemoi celebrates after winning the Under 18 girls' race at World Schools Cross Country Championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Youngster Chepkemoi stars at Track and Field meet in Nakuru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5, 2025 – Youngster Diana Chepkemoi cruised to victory in the fourth leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend Meet in Nakuru on Saturday afternoon.

The World Under 20 bronze medalist clocked 9:38.0 to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase, ahead of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Celestine Biwot (9:39.5) who came second.

North Rift’s Winny Chepteek timed 10:16.8 to finish third.

In the men’s race, Wilberforce Kones overcame a tough field to cross the finish line first.

Kones clocked 8:45.0 to claim first place, whereas the South Rift duo of Peter Rono (8:46.6) and Wesley Langat (8:54.1) came second and third respectively.

Simon Mungai came out tops in the men’s 5000m, running 13:30.9 to emerge victorious.

Konoin Athletics Club’s Dennis Kipkoech finished second in 13:36.2 as Festus Kaptum clocked 13:43.8 in third.

Nala Track Club’s Caren Chepchirchir Serem emerged victorious in the women’s 1500m after clocking 4:15.9.

Japan-based Rebecca Mwangi came second after running 4:16.7 while the 2021 World Relays silver medalist Naomi Korir took the final podium place in 4:17.8.

In the 800m, African Games champion Aron Cheminingwa took top honour after clocking 1:45.1 in the one-lap race.

Shadrack Kimtai took second after clocking 1:45.6 as KDF’s Dominic Kiptoo came third in 1:46.5.

In the women’s 800m, Sheila Chepkosgei narrowly edged out Purity Chepkirui to triumph — clocking 2:01.1.

The 2021 World Under 20 1500m champion had to be content with second after clocking 2:01.5 as Naumglorious Chepchumba came third in 2:01.9.

