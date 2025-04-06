Stade Malien, Al Ittihad win as BAL tips off in Rabat - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Basketball

Stade Malien, Al Ittihad win as BAL tips off in Rabat

Published

RABAT, Morocco, April 6, 2025 – Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers beat Mali’s Stade Malien 81-60 and Egypt’s Al Ittihad defeated home team FUS Rabat 71-60 as the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) season tipped off at Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco on Saturday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kelvin Amayo led the Hoopers in the season opener with 19 points, with Madut Akec adding 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hoopers won the battle on the boards 49-43 and were more organized on the offensive end, finishing the game with 19 assists.

Mahamane Coulibaly led Malien with 20 points while Mouhamed Doumbya finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

In the second game of the day, former NBA player George King led Egypt’s Al Ittihad to their first win with 19 points, while Majok Deng added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Ittihad who outrebounded their opponents 52-40 to take control down the stretch.

Johnathan Jordan led FUS with 22 points.

One of the day’s highlights was Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto’s halftime performance during the FUS Rabat vs Al Ittihad’s game at the packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex.

The Kalahari Conference continues this afternoon when Stade Malien take on Al Ittihad at 4 p.m. local time, while Rivers Hoopers face the home team FUS Rabat at 7 p.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved