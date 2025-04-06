Stade Malien, Al Ittihad win as BAL tips off in Rabat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RABAT, Morocco, April 6, 2025 – Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers beat Mali’s Stade Malien 81-60 and Egypt’s Al Ittihad defeated home team FUS Rabat 71-60 as the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) season tipped off at Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco on Saturday night.

Kelvin Amayo led the Hoopers in the season opener with 19 points, with Madut Akec adding 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hoopers won the battle on the boards 49-43 and were more organized on the offensive end, finishing the game with 19 assists.

Mahamane Coulibaly led Malien with 20 points while Mouhamed Doumbya finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

In the second game of the day, former NBA player George King led Egypt’s Al Ittihad to their first win with 19 points, while Majok Deng added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Ittihad who outrebounded their opponents 52-40 to take control down the stretch.

Johnathan Jordan led FUS with 22 points.

One of the day’s highlights was Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto’s halftime performance during the FUS Rabat vs Al Ittihad’s game at the packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex.

The Kalahari Conference continues this afternoon when Stade Malien take on Al Ittihad at 4 p.m. local time, while Rivers Hoopers face the home team FUS Rabat at 7 p.m.