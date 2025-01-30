Real to face Man City or Celtic despite comfortable thrashing of Brest - Capital Sports
Real Madrid players celebrate. PHOTO/REAL MADRID CF

BREST, France, January 29, 2025 – Real Madrid must go through the Champions League play-offs and a tie against either Manchester City or Celtic after failing to finish in the top eight despite comfortably beating Brest.

A Rodrygo double and Jude Bellingham’s strike secured a win for the reigning champions, who needed a win in France to stand a chance of an automatic place in the round of 16.

But results elsewhere mean Carlo Ancelotti’s side must play an extra two-legged tie if they are to defend their title.

Brest also go into the knock-out play-offs in their debut Champions League campaign.

After a slow start, Madrid assumed control in Guingamp and deservedly took the lead after 27 minutes through a fine goal from Rodrygo.

The Brazilian, who now has 10 goals in as many matches, cut inside a defender on his right foot, before shimmying back onto his left and striking a low effort in off the far post.

Madrid suffered a mighty scare as Ludovic Ajorque squeezed home a shot deflected off Aurelin Tchouameni, only to be determined narrowly offside following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

Instead, Bellingham made it 2-0 after 57 minutes when he finished from Lucas Vazquez’s cutback, and Rodrygo added a third by turning in the rebound from a Marco Bizot save.

More follows.

