Petra, Barry concede defeat ahead of second round of FKF presidential vote - Capital Sports
Petra, Barry concede defeat ahead of second round of FKF presidential vote

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – FKF presidential aspirant Doris Petra has conceded defeat to fellow contender Hussein Mohammed after first round of voting at the Kasarani Gymnasium on Saturday evening.

Petra said she has elected to concede for the interest of the game and charged Mohammed to take the game to the next level.

“It has been a good race. However, I now concede to Hussein and ask him to take football to the next level,” Petra said, amid cheers for Mohammed’s supporters.

The Extreme Sports CEO had won the first round of polling with 42 votes, 11 ahead of Petra, who is the immediate former vice president of the federation.

In third was former FKF CEO Barry Otieno who garnered 10 votes, followed by Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula (four), Gor Mahia legend Sammy Kempes Owino (2), Chris Amimo (one) and Tom Alila (one).

The second round of voting will now be between Mohammed and Otieno, after none of the candidates managed to attain the minimum 50 per cent threshold required for an outright win.

At the time of going to press, voting had began.

