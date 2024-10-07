Ten teams confirmed for this weekend’s Safari Sevens tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Ten men’s teams have been confirmed for this year’s edition of the Safari Sevens, set to be staged outside Nairobi for the first time, at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

The Kenya Rugby Union says the decision to have the 26th edition of the tournament outside the capital is to give fans, players and the entire rugby fraternity a new and wholesome experience.

The national team will field two squads; Shujaa and the second tier Morans. They will be joined by national sevens circuit champions Kenya Harlequins, a select University side, while Shogun Rugby, formerly Samurai, have also confirmed attendance.

Zimbabwe and Uganda will also send teams to the tournament with Qatar, Lions Rugby and the Red Wailers completing the foreign team roster.

In the women`s category, the Kenya Lionesses alongside the Kenya Cubs will be competing against Uganda, Shogun and Costa Blanca Barbarians.

The tournament is scheduled for this weekend October 11-13.