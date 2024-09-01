Firat talks up Stars chances at making Afcon 2025 - Capital Sports
Firat
Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Firat talks up Stars chances at making Afcon 2025

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat believes the national team is more than capable of qualifying for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Firat says that Group J, in which they play Cameroon, Namibia and Zimbabwe, is an open one for the taking of any of the teams.

“All of the teams have their own weakness…all of them struggle, honestly, when they are playing with teams that sit so deep. So until the last match, the group will remain open and that’s why it is important for us to be mentally ready,” the Turk said.

Stars open their campaign on Tuesday against Zimbabwe at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Uganda before facing Namibia in Durban, South Africa.

They also have to face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in their other Group J tie.

Each of the team’s weaknesses notwithstanding, the gaffer promises that Stars will shed their blood, sweat and tears for the country.

“For us we have to be mentally ready for the problems. No matter rain or sunshine, we have to go out and play for ourselves and for the country,” Firat said.

He added: “I am a realistic person…it would be a dream start (win against Zimbabwe) but we have to respect the opponent. I know they are strong so we will do our best.”

The 28-man team are currently going through their paces at the Police Sacco Stadium, Nairobi ahead of their departure.

Firat reveals they are still sweating over the readiness of captain Michael Olunga who is set for a late fitness test.

“He will undergo an MRI to see if there’s a chance he will be able to feature. We have already lost a lot of players so we need to find solutions,” he said.

The top two finishers from the 12 groups will qualify for the continental showpiece in North Africa with Kenya seeking their first appearance since 2019.

