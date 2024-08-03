History Is Now ‘Null And Void’, The Medal Matters Most – Omanyala says after reaching Paris Olympics semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Aug 3 – Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala is not reminiscing about his recent good performances, let alone his fairy-tale feat which has handed him joint ninth fastest mark of all time (9.77) with Jamaican Kishane Thompson.

The Kenyan great is not even about to rest on his laurels given his season’s second fastest time behind Kishane’s 9.77.

Reacting to his heat win at Stade De France and asked about his season’s impressive times, Omanyala averred: “All these times we have set do not matter for now. What matters most is that medal that people will wear tomorrow. All these times we have run this year are null and void for now.” Ferdinand Omanyala breezes through to the semi-final of the Paris Olympics. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

The Commonwealth Champion says the major work for him was done in Miramas, and the rest is for his Paris world to explode in blistering fashion.

“I mean that’s what the plan is all about, we are in the championship and you don’t want to burn yourself out. And today is all about introducing yourself to the field,” Omanyala said after the race.

He continued, “Tomorrow is where the game is. So, today was about enjoying it, like the moment I got into that stadium I started laughing, because the crowds were just amazing,” Omanyala noted of his intentions.

Omanyala says the routine between now and tomorrow’s semis is to play it cool then wait for the showdown.

“The work was done in Miramas. The essence then was to prepare for a championship. Like now, I feel like I haven’t run. So, coming to tomorrow I will be fresh. For now, I am just going in, take recovery, some icebergs, and a bit of massage. I am happy that the semis are at 8pm, so we will get time to go and sleep,” he explained. Ferdinand Omanyala at mixed zone in Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI/TEAM KENYA

Omanyala’s star started to rise after his historic Tokyo Olympic Games semifinal exit.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, 100 metres semi-final in August 2021, he set a new national record of 10.00 seconds.

He was 0.04 seconds behind eventual silver medalist Fred Kerley and 0.02 s behind eventual bronze medalist Andre De Grasse.

He has waited for three years and believes he is stronger and wiser.

“I mean I have waited for this moment for three years and I’m sure we can now wait for the next 24 hours. Let’s wait and see,” continued Omanyala.

He added: “Between the last three years so many things have happened. And three years is such a long to me in sports; Commonwealth titles, African titles, a couple of Continental Tour wins. I mean, three years is a very long time for an athlete to grow. I am happy that we are here today going into the semis.”

Omanyala was remorseful for Great Britain sprinter Jeremiah Azu who received a DQ for a false start. Azu suffered the heartbreak after his appeal was turned down.

He fought his case after the sanction, citing the noise in the stadium with the pole vault ongoing and French interest getting the crowd excited.

“I hope they will take it back to where it was, like a warning after a false start. But then again, Rules and are rules and we have to adhere to them,” Omanyala said.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France-