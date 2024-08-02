KCB seek to bounce back at ‘Ingo 7s’ as national circuit heads to Kakamega

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – KCB RFC head coach Dennis Mwanja remains confident that his charges are all tuned to bounce back better as they head down to Kakamega for the second round of the national sevens circuit, christened the Ingo 7s.

The bankers had a false start in the opening leg of the Circuit last weekend when they relinquished their Christie Sevens title at the RFUEA Ground, and only settled for fifth after edging out Menengai Oilers 27-12.

Mwanja believes the last one week has given him and his technical team time to work on their shortcomings from Christies, and believes they will give a better output in Western Kenya with their eyes on the Cup.

“We are excited about another opportunity to go out and play. It is going to be a great weekend for us, we pick ourselves up from the false start in the opening leg of the series. We do not have any pressure at all. Our mentality is to do the basics right and fight for every opportunity. The result will take care of itself,” Mwanja said, looking forward to the weekend.

Mwanja believes he will have a strong squad heading down to Kakamega, despite still missing the Shujaa trio of Vincent Onyala, Samuel Asati and Festus Shiasi who are serving their 10 days mandatory after representing Kenya at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Bankers will bounce back

At the same time, Bob Muhati also believes the team has what it takes to bounce back and do better in Kakamega.

“We are definitely looking to improve from the fifth place and the target is to go for the trophy. This week we have worked on various aspects of our game and improving what we didn’t do well last weekend,” Muhati said.

For Kakamega, the bankers have been drawn in Pool D alongside Strathmore Leos, Nakuru RFC and invitational side Stallions Rugby.

Hosts Kabras Sugar, who won the opening leg in Nairobi last weekend will headline Pool A which also has two local rivals, Masinde Muliro University as well as Western Bulls, and Kenyatta University side BlakBlad.

Pool B will be an all-Nairobi affair and it comprises of Christie losing finalists Kenya Harlequins, Nondies, Daystar Falcons and Mwamba.

Catholic Monks, the surprise package from Christies last weekend will hope to continue in their good start to the season and are in Group C alongside former champions Menengai Oilers, Kisumu RFC and Homeboyz RFC.