Ndolo makes Kenya proud with gold at Africa Fencing Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Kenya’s Alexandra Ndolo won gold at the ongoing Africa Fencing Championships in Casablanca, Morocco after seeing off the hosts’ Camillia El Kord in the senior women’s epee division.

Egyptian Aya Hussein walked away with bronze, which she shared with her fellow countrywoman Shirwit Gaber, who came fourth.

Ndolo’s victory in North Africa marks the latest in what is a glittering career for the German-born who has thus far etched her name in history books as the first the first Kenyan to compete at the Fencing World Cup — Tallinn, Estonia in November 2022.

In German colours, she also boasts a decorated resume that includes five gold medals at the European Under-23 level and silver at the 2022 World Fencing Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Daughter of a Kenyan father and Polish mother, Ndolo is tipped for a podium place at the Paris Olympics where she will be competing for the first time.

Her win in Morocco takes Kenya to second on the medal standings with one gold, behind Egypt who thus far boast 10 medals (three gold, one silver and six bronze).

Hosts Morocco are third with two silver medals.