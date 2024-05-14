OPINION: Kenyans in Ghana Unite at Maiden Family Fun Day Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ACCRA, Ghana, May 14 – The maiden edition of the Family Fun Day Games organized by the Kenyans in Ghana Association (KGA), came off with a bang last Saturday at the University of Ghana, Legon Campus.

The event which brought together Kenyan families and friends of the Kenyan community in Ghana, formed part of efforts to foster unity among Kenyan nationals in Ghana.

The Family Fun Day Games also provided an opportunity for attendees to deepen cross-cultural appreciation and friendship.

Through lively conversations, shared experiences, and mutual respect, participants forged new connections and strengthened existing bonds, embodying the spirit of unity that defines the community.

Gracing the occasion, Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Eliphas Barine, noted that the event would go a long way to cement the relationship between Ghana and Kenya thereby setting the stage for mutually beneficial partnerships between both nations.

“Celebrating the inaugural Family Fun Day Games organized by the Kenyans in Ghana Association is a remarkable testament to the unifying power of culture and community.

Seeing Kenyans come together and being supported by sponsors from both Kenya and Ghana, in such a joyous atmosphere reaffirms the strong bonds between our nations.

As we continue to nurture this spirit of collaboration, I am confident that our partnership will flourish, creating even greater opportunities for mutual understanding and cooperation between our two nations,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Commenting on the significance of the event, Ms. Emma Wenani, President of KGA said:

“We are incredibly excited to have hosted the first-ever Family Fun Day Games. This event represents a unique opportunity for our communities to come together, celebrate our shared values, and create lasting memories.

We are thrilled by the overwhelming turnout and the incredible energy, and we look forward to building upon this foundation to create more opportunities for meaningful engagement and celebration in the future.”

She expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their immense support and the organizing committee for their hard work.

“I would like to sincerely thank our sponsors Centum Real Estate, Unity Homes, Mellow Farms, African Regent Hotel, Bel Aqua, United Foods (Indomie), Coca Cola, Alisa Hotel, Passion Air and Monarch Hotel. Your support went a long way to make the day successful and we truly value your partnership.

My gratitude as well goes to the KGA ExComm and the organizing committee for putting together this programme. Indeed, your creativity, passion, and dedication to seeing this event come off without hitches is one for the books,” she said.

The Family Fun Day Games promises to be an annual event on KGA’s calendar. In the long term, it is envisaged to serve as a reference point for the promotion of cross-cultural collaboration between Ghana and Kenya.