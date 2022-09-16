Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bernard Mwalala has been unveiled as the new Ulinzi Stars head coach. PHOTO/Ulinzi Stars

Football

Stuttering Ulinzi Stars look towards Bernard Mwalala magic

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – FKF Premier League side Ulinzi Stars have picked on former Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Bernard Mwalala as their new head coach ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The military side was without a substantive head coach after Benjamin Nyangweso and a huge chunk of his technical bench, that included title winning skipper Stephen Ochollah were relieved of their duties at the end of the last campaign following a dismal performance.

Mwalala will be assisted by Abdallah Hamisi and former player Vincent Otieno who had taken over on the interim.

The former Kenyan international has been without a station since he was unceremoniously hounded out of Kakamega Homeboyz, despite leading them to their best ever top flight finish, a second spot.

They were beaten to the title on goal difference by Tusker FC, but according to sources, the club;s hierarchy was not happy with the manner in which they lost the title despite being 18 points clear at some point.

Bernard Mwalala got straight to work as the new Ulinzi Stars head coach. PHOTO/Ulinzi Stars

The youthful tactician comes to the military side with a rich CV, having led both Homeboyz and his former club Bandari to a pair of second spot finishes, and he hopes to rub the same magic on Ulinzi.

The club’s technical bench is full of former players, with Francis Ochieng as the goalkeeper trainer, Anthony Nderitu as the Team Manager while Mulinge Ndeto is the fitness trainer.

Ulinzi have also enlisted the services of former Kenya Sevens head coach Paul Murunga as their strength and conditioning coach. Murunga, also a soldier, works in the same capacity with the Defence Forces Boxing team.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved