Stuttering Ulinzi Stars look towards Bernard Mwalala magic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – FKF Premier League side Ulinzi Stars have picked on former Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Bernard Mwalala as their new head coach ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The military side was without a substantive head coach after Benjamin Nyangweso and a huge chunk of his technical bench, that included title winning skipper Stephen Ochollah were relieved of their duties at the end of the last campaign following a dismal performance.

Mwalala will be assisted by Abdallah Hamisi and former player Vincent Otieno who had taken over on the interim.

The former Kenyan international has been without a station since he was unceremoniously hounded out of Kakamega Homeboyz, despite leading them to their best ever top flight finish, a second spot.

They were beaten to the title on goal difference by Tusker FC, but according to sources, the club;s hierarchy was not happy with the manner in which they lost the title despite being 18 points clear at some point. Bernard Mwalala got straight to work as the new Ulinzi Stars head coach. PHOTO/Ulinzi Stars

The youthful tactician comes to the military side with a rich CV, having led both Homeboyz and his former club Bandari to a pair of second spot finishes, and he hopes to rub the same magic on Ulinzi.

The club’s technical bench is full of former players, with Francis Ochieng as the goalkeeper trainer, Anthony Nderitu as the Team Manager while Mulinge Ndeto is the fitness trainer.

Ulinzi have also enlisted the services of former Kenya Sevens head coach Paul Murunga as their strength and conditioning coach. Murunga, also a soldier, works in the same capacity with the Defence Forces Boxing team.