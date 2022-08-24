Connect with us

Nairobi CIty Stars striker Nicholas Kipkurui controls the ball under pressure from Ulinzi's Brian Birgen. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Kipkurui eager to propel KCB to league title after penning one-year deal

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Newly-signed Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) striker Nicholas Kipkurui believes he has a lot to offer towards the bankers’ title charge after signing a one-year deal with the Kenyan Premier League club.

The immediate former Nairobi City Stars forward said he has amassed a lot of experience throughout his playing career, which he intends to apply to help his new club lift its first-ever league title.

“I am proud to have joined this club and to be playing under Zico (KCB head coach). To achieve great things, you must work hard but also possess some sort of experience,” Kipkurui a former Gor Mahia forward said.

He added, “I am privileged to have played at the highest level, including the CAF Champions League. I know there are other experienced players in this team and if we combine our respective experiences, then we can win the title.”

KCB head coach Zedekiah Otieno shouts out instructions from the touchline during a past Kenyan Premier League match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The former Zoo Kericho striker was among 11 players released by Simba wa Nairobi ahead of the 2022/23 league season, which is scheduled to commence on the weekend of September 10/11 across the country.

Kipkurui said he is gelling in well with his new teammates and is raring to go for the next match as KCB step up their preparations for the new season with a series of friendlies.

“The starting point is to give it your all in training and then all else will work out for the best in the matches. Today, I did not play because as you all know, the final decision rests with the coach…whether to field you or not. However, you will not have to wait long before you see me in action,” he said.

The attacker could earn his debut for the Bankers in Thursday’s friendly match against fellow top side, Bidco United.

He was on the bench as KCB piped Eastlanders FC 3-1 in a friendly match at Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday.

KCB head coach Zedekiah Otieno joins his players in celebrating after a past Kenyan Premier League match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, describing the match as an opportunity to test his boys’ fitness levels.

“I am very happy with them. We had an objective to assess the team’s fitness before the start of the season. They look ready to compete and are in good shape,” Otieno, the former Gor Mahia coach, said.

KCB, who finished seventh in the previous season with 49 points, open their league campaign against slum boys Kariobangi Sharks on September 10. 

