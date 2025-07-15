Brentford Sign Former Liverpool Skipper Henderson On Two-Year Deal - Capital Sports
England midfielder Jordan Henderson

English Premier League

Brentford Sign Former Liverpool Skipper Henderson On Two-Year Deal

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 15 – Brentford have completed the signing of England midfielder and former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson on a two-year contract after his recent departure from Ajax.

Henderson, 35, spent 12 years with Liverpool, where he won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, Community Shield, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

In July 2023, he joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, managed by former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard, but six months later his contract was cancelled and he joined Ajax.

Henderson was handed an England recall in March by new manager Thomas Tuchel, having not played for the Three Lions since November 2023. He has 84 England caps.

More to follow.

