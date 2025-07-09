‘Ngolo Kante’ ready to shine for Shabana after move from Sharks

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 9, 2025 – Shabana’s new signing Biron ‘Ngolo’ Otieno is buzzing to play for the club after putting pen to paper on a new deal.

The midfielder says the chance to play for Tore Bobe was one he could not resist.

“I have admired this club for quite a long time. I like the way they play…I like the way the fans push you to do your best. I look forward to working closely with the technical bench and playing for the club,” Otieno said.

The youngster was unveiled by his new employers on Tuesday after weeks of speculation.

Otieno is the latest talent to emerge from the Kariobangi Sharks pipeline and caught the eye with the way he pulled the strings in the middle of the park for the slum boys.

He was also part of the national under 20 team that debuted at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in May this year, although he did not see much gametime.

Otieno becomes the second player from William ‘Kanu’ Muluya’s side to move to Shabana, following the transfer of Keith Imbali to the Glamour Boys in January this year.

Shabana will be hoping his addition will spur them a step closer to silverware after an impressive showing in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season during which they finished fifth with 53 points.