National trials for World Champs set to be invite-only, AK reveal

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 9, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei has revealed that the national trials for the World Championships will be an invite-only event.

Tuwei says they will apply stringent criteria in developing the start list for the two-day competition and not every athlete will be allowed to participate.

“We have stringent criteria that we will be using to identify the athletes to compete at the national trials. It will be an invite-only competition and you cannot simply come and hope to compete,” the president said.

The national trials are set for July 22 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, the federation forced to bring it forward from the initial date of August 1-2 due to the unavailability of the venue on the original day.

Ulinzi Sports Complex will be the training venue for teams participating in the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN), which commence on August 1 across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Back to athletics, as per World Athletics (WA) regulations, all athletes must undergo three no-notice out-of-competition anti-doping tests in the last 10 months leading to the World Championships.

The first of these tests should have been undertaken before or on May 24 this year, failure to which the affected athlete would be ineligible for the global competition.

The stringent regulations are the result of Kenya being labelled a Category A country in 2016 due to the propensity of doping cases among its athletes.

It follows therefore that the athletes to be invited to the national trials are only those that have aligned with these regulations.

Already, the federation have selected the athletes to represent the country in the men’s 10,000m and the women’s 5000m, following Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet secured her place on the plane to Tokyo by virtue of winning the race in a world record time of 13:58.06.

She will be joined in the team by world record holder for the women’s 10km, Agnes Jebet — who clocked a personal best (PB) of 14:01.29 to finish second — as well as Margaret Akidor.

Defending champion Faith Kipyegon will also be part of the team as she aims to tighten her grip on the title she won in Budapest in 2023.

The men’s 10,000m team consists of American-based duo of Edwin Kurgat and Ishmael Kipkurui as well as Benson Kiplangat.

Reflecting on the Prefontaine Classic, Tuwei described it as a perfect ground to select a strong team for the global competition.

“We wanted a competitive environment where we could select a strong team and I am glad we were able to do that. This is the second time our friends at Nike have provided us with the chance to do national trials and we are grateful to them,” he said.

During last year’s edition of the Diamond League event, the federation used the chance to select the men and women’s 10,000m team to represent the country at the Paris Olympics.