English Premiership

Barcelona considering move for Hector Bellerin – report

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 23 – Barcelona are reportedly not finished in the transfer window as they need a right-back and are looking to make a move on Real Betis target Hector Bellerin.

According to Diario Sport, after his loan spell at Real Betis, Bellerin is back at Arsenal and despite being interested in signing the defender, Betis’ financial issues could stop a proposed move from happening.

The Catalan Giants are also eyeing out a move for Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier, but the Bundesliga side won’t let him depart unless they have a suitable replacement before the transfer window closes.

This is the reason why a Barcelona move for the 27-year-old Bellerin makes sense as the Spanish international is a quality player spending the majority of his career at Arsenal.

Bellerin began his youth career at Barcelona from 2003-2011 before moving to Arsenal, where he has stayed ever-since other than being loaned to Watford and Real Betis.

