The World Cup trophy is coming to Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Kenya will host the FIFA World Cup trophy on May 26 and 27 as it makes a tour of several African countries ahead of the quadrennial extravaganza scheduled for November in Doha, Qatar.

FIFA partners Coca-Cola make arrangements for the trophy tour every World Cup year to popularize the mega football tournament.

In the recent past, Kenya hosted the trophy in 2010 before the South Africa World Cup and in 2018 before Russia hosted 32 of the world’s best footballing nations.

Debra Mallowah, Vice President, Coca-Cola, East and Central Africa Franchise made the announcement on Monday afternoon, also revealing that the soft drinks giant will be sending five lucky winners to Doha to witness the World Cup.

“We are excited to bring the FIFA World Cup trophy to Kenya to give millions of Kenyans an opportunity to experience the magic of the event even if the country did not qualify for the tournament,” Mallowah said. Freestyle Juggler Ben Ngugi entertains guests on April 11th 2022 during the launch of the Coca Cola East Africa FIFA World Cup Trophy tour in Kenya. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

She added; “We are thrilled to share this iconic moment with our consumers, stakeholders, and football fans in Kenya. Football is a sport that unites us all in a unique way, and this will be a moment for all of us to enjoy and be part of this global, iconic experience.”

It is expected that the Trophy will be received by President Uhuru Kenyatta, just as he did the last time it made a tour of Nairobi in 2018.

For those wishing to try their luck and land a ticket to Doha to watch the World Cup, they will be required to buy 1L, 1.5L or 2L of soda with a green top and then send the code under the bottle top to 40111.

They will then enter a raffle and five lucky winners will be selected.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The draw of the FIFA World Cup was already conducted last week, paving way for the excitement ahead of the tournament which will be held in the months of November-December for the first time ever.