AFC whip Tusker to end KPL first leg on a high

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9 – AFC Leopards picked up their second successive win following their 2-1 victory over Tusker FC in a Kenyan Premier League match hosted at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday to end the first leg of the 2018/19 season on a high.

However, both teams finished with one man less with AFC Leopards being reduced to one man down first in the 37th minute when Isaac Kipyegon was sent off.

A quarter hour to stoppage time, Tusker were also disadvantaged after Boniface Muchiri was shown a red card to see both sides balanced.

Wayi Yeka sent AFC Leopards ahead in the 61st minute before Vincent Oburu doubled the scores in the 72nd minute.

Rwandese Amini Muzerwa pulled one for Tusker in the 81st minute but it was too late as AFC Leopards managed to hold their nerves to collect their second win in a row.

The win lifted AFC Leopards to 14th on the log with 14 points while Tusker dropped to sixth with 25 points.

In other results, Piston Mutamba struck twice while Stephen Waruru scored the other as visitors Sofapaka thrashed Chemelil Sugar 3-0 in Awasi, at the Awendo Green Stadium, Derrick Otanga scored the lone goal as Sony beat Mount Kenya United 1-0.

Posta Rangers and Kariobangi Sharks shared a point after a 0-0 draw same as the Mathare United, Western Stima clash that ended with the same score-line.