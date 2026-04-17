Tough start for Shujaa at Sevens Championships after loss to Australia

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 17, 2026 – The national men’s rugby 7s team narrowly lost 14-5 to Australia in their first game at the World Sevens Championships in Hong Kong on Friday afternoon.

Shujaa started off a shambles in the match, going down 14-0 in the first half.

Josh Turner went over the white chalk after only three minutes, Dietrich Roache converting successfully for the extras.

A minute to the break, James Turner then increased the Aussies’ advantage with another try before Roache’s successful conversion.

Stung by the tough start, Shujaa came back guns blazing and were instantly rewarded by Dennis Abukuse’s try.

Unfortunately, Nygel Amaitsa could not convert between the posts.

The Aussies then held on for a bright start to the tournament as Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges live to fight another day.

Their next encounter is against New Zealand at 3:47 pm.