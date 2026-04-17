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Munala reveals reason for KCB’s perfect run at Africa Volleyball Club Champs

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 17, 2026 – KCB Ladies Volleyball team coach Japheth Munala says his players are reaping the rewards of consistency and teamwork after a perfect start at the Africa Club Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

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Munala says his players have incorporated what they have been working on in training, leading to their two victories thus far at the continental competition.

“The players showed great composure and tactical discipline today. We have been working on consistency and teamwork, and it’s encouraging to see that translate into results on the court. We’ll keep improving as the tournament progresses,” the tactician said.

The bankers added more points to their vault with a straight sets victory over Seychelles ARSU Ladies in their second match of the tournament on Thursday night.

KCB’s Belinda Barasa (in white) rises high to spike during their match against ARSU Ladies at the African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship in Cairo

Set scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-17 were enough for Munala’s charges to tighten their grip on the leadership of Group D.

Munala named a strong starting lineup featuring Marlene Terry, Deborah Jesang, Mercy Moim, Belinda Barasa, Juliana Namutira, and Esther Mutinda, with Mildred Jerop, Sharon Serem, and Cherono also making impactful appearances during the match.

Reflecting on the match, Serem credited the victory to everyone playing their roles to perfection.

“We came into this match determined to maintain our momentum, and I am proud of how the team executed the game plan. Everyone stepped up, and we are taking it one match at a time as we push for our objectives in this competition,” she said.

The double African champions wind up their group campaign against Cameroon’s Litto Team on Friday evening.

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