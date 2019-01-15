European tour stars set for vipingo ladies invitational Pro-Ams

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Ladies European Tour stars will be coming to the Kenyan coast for the very first time with twelve members of the prestigious series playing at Vipingo Ridge’s PGA Baobab Course on February 2-3.

The 12 international lady tour professionals will be on their way from the season-opening Fatima Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi to the second leg Australian Ladies Classic Bonville.

The professional lady golfers who include Welsh Army Boulden, Oliver Cowan from Germany and Annabel Dimmock from England will be playing in two Pro-Ams, one on Friday February 1 in the afternoon and the second on Saturday February 2 in the morning.

The 36-hole Pro-Ams will be preceded by a draw party at Vipingo Clubhouse Rooftop Terrace on January 31.

Prize Giving-cum-lunch will take place at the Clubhouse on February 2 following the conclusion of Pro-Am 2.

Mike Round-Turner, General Manager of Vipingo Ridge Ltd said Vipingo Ridge is glad to host both Pro-Ams “as part of its contribution towards the fast-growing golf tourism sector.”

“This is an exciting opportunity -a “first” for all golfers in Kenya- and U.Com, the official television broadcaster of the Ladies European Tour and selected professional tennis events, is providing logistical and global television coverage in order to showcase our country as an excellent golfing destination,” said Round-Turner.

“Participants will enjoy dinner in the evening on both days of the Pro-Am with visiting professional players -a rare chance to get to know the golfers on the Ladies European Tour.”

Round-Turner added that each of the 12 professionals will be pairing with three amateurs.

“We have a restricted field on both days of 36 amateur golfers so please book your place as soon as possible to avoid missing out,” said Round-Turner.

Other ladies pro expected in the country in late January include Marita Engzellius from England, Noemi Jimenez Martin from Spain, Inci Mehmet and Florentyna Parker both from England and Camilla Lennarth from Sweden.

Camilla earned her first victory in June of 2014 when the Ladies European Tour visited Slovakia.

The 2019 Ladies European Tour season opened early with the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open at the stunning Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, on January 10-12.

The Ladies European Tour heads Down Under joining the Australian Ladies Professional Golf tour for three consecutive events next month.

The swing tees off with the Australian Ladies Classic – Bonville, at the magnificent Bonville Golf Resort, on 20-24 February, followed by the ActewAGL Canberra Classic at Royal Canberra Golf Club on 1-3 March and then the Women’s New South Wales Open, at Queanbeyan Golf Club, on 8-10 March, where rising English star Meghan MacLaren will defend her crown on a new course.