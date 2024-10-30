I would never coach another country – Erasmus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30 – Double World Cup-winning South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus says he wouldn’t coach another international side in the future as he wouldn’t have the same emotional connection with a different country.

Erasmus, 51, has established himself as one of the all-time great coaches after leading the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2019 and 2023.

But, while he has worked in club rugby overseas with Munster, he says he couldn’t see himself leading another national side.

“If you don’t know a culture of a team and their heartbeat, you don’t understand why they are playing and how their fans are,” he told BBC Sport.

“I did consider it once and I loved my time at Munster as it was very Bloemfontein-like. But I wouldn’t know what makes another country tick.”

After acting as South Africa director of rugby for the 2023 victory, Erasmus has returned to his head coach role following Jacques Nienaber’s departure for Leinster.

In a wide-ranging interview on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Erasmus said he remains highly motivated by the unique challenge of coaching the Springboks and trying to inspire the nation.

“That pat on the shoulder for winning the World Cup, it’s nice and you enjoy that, but it is more the South Africans. If you see the South African people and the gratitude on people’s faces…” Erasmus explained.

“People talk about hope and that everyone can become a Springbok – that’s nonsense. There have only been 900 Springboks in the history of the game.

“But I think it is the working together of South Africans. It doesn’t matter what you are – if you are Christian, Muslim, Black, English, Afrikaans, Xhosa, Zulu.

“If you use the best of everybody, that’s what gives me a kick. It gives me a kick when people see what can be done. And the players are understanding that.

“It comes with a hell of a lot of pressure, but I would rather lose and keep on fixing it and [trying to] evolve.”

‘South Africa aren’t just a bunch of bullies’

The 51-year-old says he is also determined to change perceptions of his team from outside South Africa.

“We aren’t just a bunch of bullies who want to bully their way right through,” he said.

“There’s much deeper things in this team, some serious, intelligent guys who have business brains, farmers and guys who have had tremendous struggles.

“We want [the media] just to see we aren’t just about fight and hate – and all of those kind of words.”

Since taking over the Springboks in 2018, and transforming them from their lowest ebb to back-to-back world champions, Erasmus has forged a reputation as a tactical genius, a motivator, an innovator and a disruptor.

In 2021 a 60-minute video of him analysing the refereeing after the first British and Irish Lions Test was widely circulated online – something he still insists was not meant for public consumption.

He then served a one-year ban in 2022 after further social media posts about the officiating following a November Test against France.

“If you go and read those tweets, there’s actually no criticism. I was actually talking to the South African fans. I was actually saying we have to change our game and adapt to what is easier for the referee to see. And if you look at our game now there are similarities,” Erasmus said.

However, he says he regrets the impact of his social media posts had on referee Wayne Barnes and his family, and the reputational damage it had on his team as a result.

“You ask why I keep going after another World Cup. For me, this team in South Africa, whatever I do reflects on the team,” Erasmus added.

“And I don’t want them to have that tag, that we would do something like that on purpose. I hated what came out of that and I’m sorry about that.”

‘Springbok jerseys were burned’

Erasmus has raised the bar when it comes to innovation – for example, the use of seven forwards among the replacements, a tactic deployed and ultimately vindicated in the 2023 World Cup final.

“I was always frustrated when I sat with a reserve back-line player and there’s five minutes to go and this guy didn’t get game time,” the Springboks head coach explained.

“It’s a waste of a position. I started counting the matches that we’ve played and never used the last sub. So it was calculated and then some other [innovations] were really risky.

“But if I didn’t try this and we lose, I would never forgive myself.”

When asked about his coaching philosophy, Erasmus said he looks to create a space where players “feel safe if they work hard”.

“If you buy in and you take ownership, you’ll be safe here,” he said.

“And you’ll never be embarrassed by the group or us or the coaches if you tried something and it didn’t work. That is probably my philosophy.”

Meanwhile, few coaches worldwide have as deep a connection as he has with the supporters, whom Erarsmus says drive him on as the Springboks look to win an unprecedented third World Cup in a row.

“Look at 2017. The jerseys were burned and people didn’t support,” he reflected.

“There were 13,000 at a match against Argentina. We couldn’t fill stadiums and we were down and out.

“People are upset because they spend their money on a jersey and the whole of South Africa is wearing green they are driving for a Test match and pay 2,000 rand for a ticket, and they expect us to win, or to put in the effort to win.

“And I love it when they give commentary. When they criticise, it is because they are interested. They have got a point and I really listen to them. I listen to what they say and what they mean. The people will get upset with me. And that’s the thing I love about South Africans.”