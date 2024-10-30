Marler criticised after saying haka ‘needs binning’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30 – England prop Joe Marler has been criticised after posting that the haka “needs binning” before Saturday’s match against New Zealand.

Marler, 34, will not feature in the Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, but has recovered from a broken foot he sustained during the first Test against the All Blacks in July to make the wider squad.

In rugby union, regulations prevent opposing teams crossing the halfway line while New Zealand are performing the Maori war dance.

“The haka needs binning. It’s ridiculous,” Marler posted on X, external, before subsequently deactivating his X account.

After reactivating his account, the Harlequins prop posted, external: “Context is everything. Just having a bit of fun trying to spark interest in a mega rugby fixture. Some wild responses [finishing emoji]. Big Love x.”

He added that he “also needed to satisfy my narcissism”.

In 2019, England were fined £2,000 for crossing the halfway line as they lined up in a V formation to face the haka before their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand.

Marler was criticised by cultural advisers for his initial comment about the haka. Mana Epiha said Marler was obviously “a little bit lost”, external, while Dr Karaitiana Taiuru said he lacked cultural appreciation.

“Calling for it to be binned with no reasoning shows a lack of appreciation for traditions which is a contradiction for any rugby player – cultural appreciation and lack of open mindedness,” Taiuru added.

The rule about not crossing the halfway line does not apply in rugby league, with responses and face-offs more common.

When Samoa’s rugby league team performed a traditional war dance, the Siva Tau, before their first Test against England last Sunday, the players became involved in an intense standoff.

“It’s only any good when teams actually front it with some sort of reply. Like the league boys did last week,” Marler later added, before initially taking down the post.

Marler’s comments prompted a mixed response online, with one X user adding: “Have a bit of respect for other cultures.”

However, another user said: “I’m a Kiwi and I’m over it. I think they should only do it at home Tests. Yes it should be challenged.”